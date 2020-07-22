HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Clearfield County on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 105.
Elk and Jefferson counties did not report any new cases. Centre County reported five new cases.
Neighboring Blair County reported 10 new cases and Cambria reported one. County totals are listed below:
- Blair –159 with 1 death
- Cambria –182 with 3 deaths
- Centre –299 with 9 deaths
- Clearfield –105 with 0 deaths
- Elk –38 with 2 deaths
- Jefferson –48 with 1 death
There were 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 103,396. Wednesday’s data did not include Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.