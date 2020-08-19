HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported six new cases, Elk reported two, and Jefferson reported one.
Neighboring Centre County reported seven cases, Blair reported 11, and Cambria reported five.
The total number of positive cases and deaths in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 366 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 407 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 406 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 201 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 60 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 79 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed 570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 is 159,689 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,835 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported.