HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported three new cases, Elk County reported four, and Jefferson reported one.
Neighboring counties of Blair and Centre also reported four cases each, and Cambria County reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County area surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 302 cases, 7 deaths
- Cambria — 351 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 377 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 177 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 54 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 74 cases and 1 death
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 121,130. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 5 and Aug. 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,385 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.