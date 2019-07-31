Lawrence Township Police have identified the driver of a tractor trailer who crashed his truck into a house at the base of Rockton Mountain on Tuesday evening.
Police identified the driver as Darryl L. Hill, 55, of Philadelphia. The name of the trucking company was not provided.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to 201 Race St./U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield at 5:57 p.m. The property owners, Christopher and Tina Barrett, were not at home when the crash occurred.
The majority of the damage to the home appeared to be the garage and the retaining wall in front of the home. Additionally, a utility pole was damaged, cutting off electricity in the neighborhoods of Plymptonville and Guinea Hill.
U.S. 322 was closed for more than two hours.
According to police, the truck was traveling east down Rockton Mountain when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer then struck the retaining wall in front of the home before delivering a glancing blow to the garage. The trailer portion of the truck, which was transporting egg patties, became detached in front of the home but the cab continued on and overturned in a yard next to the home.
It took emergency personnel more than an hour to extricate Hill from the cab.Hill suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter from Penn Highlands Clearfield to UPMC Altoona, according police.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and a full report of the details will be available at a later date.