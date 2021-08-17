MADERA — Bigler Township will allocate funds to Muddy Run Regional Authority for repairs, according to information presented at a recent meeting.
The authority will receive $10,000. The funds are under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
Bigler Township received $128,743 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell in a previous interview with The Progress. The money comes in two disbursements.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the funds can be used to support public health initiatives, help essential workers, confront negative financial impacts of the pandemic, replace public sector revenue that was lost, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The authority sent a letter appealing to the township. The letter was read during the township meeting.
“The authority, like any other business in this area, has suffered financially,” the authority noted.
The system is 15 years old, according to the authority, and updates must be made to meet current regulations. Required to comply with nutrient testing for the Chesapeake Bay program, the authority recently saw testing charges rise by $500 per month.
Over the past year, the authority has also had to replace four pumps in the system at an average cost of about $3,000. Officer Manager Brenda Campolong noted the allocated funds will be used for repairs.
Bigler Township Supervisors were on board to allocate some funds. Supervisor R. Philbert Myers noted that Bigler Township is the biggest holder among all the involved municipalities.
“I personally have no issue helping out the authority,” said Myers. “The last thing I ever want to see is Muddy Run Regional Authority have a financial collapse because it comes back onto the townships and boroughs.”