MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors are moving forward with repairing Kitko Farm Road, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
The road has been discussed at prior meetings. Myers claims around 3,900 feet of the road was “dug up” by an excavator. The road is now in need of repairs.
“It was a dirt road, but it was in good shape,” said Myers.
The township has received phone calls from residents after rainfall events when travel becomes particularly messy.
The township will repair the road, Myers stated. Equipment will be taken to the site on Sept. 7. The cost of stone per load delivered will be about $330. Adding the cost of the roller and other factors, the total cost would be around $12,000 or $14,000, according to Myers.
“We’re going to fix it,” Myers stated. “At that point, we’re going to send the contractor the bill. If he chooses not to cooperate and pay the bill, then we will be filing a civil suit.”
The road must be repaired before the snow begins to fall, according to Myers.
The excavator, Triston Kelly, said he was not aware of a problem.
“I didn’t think there was a story,” Kelly said in a telephone interview. “I followed the Pennsylvania law on excavation.”
The excavator dug a ditch and installed a water line. He then filled back in the space.
The property owners affiliated with the job utilized the Pennsylvania One Call System, which is a system designed to notify facility owners of excavation work.
The state Public Utility Commission notes that property owners and contractors must call at least three business days prior to beginning an excavation project. The property owners stated Bigler Township had no response to the One Call, according to Kelly.
Kelly noted he had previously responded to a legal correspondence from the township.
In a recent meeting, Myers stated no one had contacted him regarding “repairing this road.”