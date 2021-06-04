PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Historical Foundation recently announced summer tour hours for two sites, according to Teresa Mull, who is a member of the foundation.
The Old Mud Church, located at 607 E. Presqueisle St., and the John Henry Simler House at 100 N. Second St. are the buildings to tour. They are two of the oldest, original buildings in town, according to Mull.
“The historic foundation is delighted to be able to open these historic sites to the public,” Mull said.
Mull is savoring the return to normal. The group was open last year with social distancing. The museum remains closed due to its tight spaces.
The properties will be open for touring on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for people who want to get out, get some fresh air, exercise and enjoy some of our historic sites,” Mull stated.
Volunteers from the Philipsburg Historical Foundation will be at the sites to guide visitors and answer questions, according to Mull. There is also a speech the volunteers give upon entering the buildings.
Those visiting the Old Mud Church can wish the property a happy birthday. This year marks its 200th birthday, according to Mull. The foundation plans to celebrate the birthday after the pandemic dampened their party intentions last year.
“This is the perfect time to pay your respects to the pioneers who are buried in the churchyard and to stop in and see the church,” Mull said.
The foundation has not selected a date to celebrate but is considering a fall day, Mull noted.