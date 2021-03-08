COALPORT — Tomorrows Hope opened at Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township late in 2008. First proposed as a transitional home for women recently released from prison to help them transition into society, the home now houses military veterans and men released from prison who are re-entering society, according to information in its handbook published online.
The handbook states the facility’s mission is to provide a safe, secure, and nurturing environment where the empowerment of residents is the cornerstone, and the opportunity for residents to reach their highest level of independence.
It’s vision is to be a client-centered, transitional care center for veterans and Department of Corrections group home providing intensive individualized case management and goal planning; an active community and networking partner; and a fresh start to help reintegrate, retrain, refocus, and rejuvenate yesterday’s heroes with hope for the future.
Resident Dana McGarvey, who lives less than a mile from the facility, said she understands the facility won’t be closed — but said she believes it could be a better and more forthcoming neighbor, especially when there are issues with residents who could affect the facility’s neighbors.
“We want an alert system. I don’t care what it is — a siren, a phone call, a text or a smoke signal. We want something that lets us know they have a runner and we should take precautions,” McGarvey said, adding, “I believe in people having second chances. They haven’t made smart choices. That’s why they are in the situation they’re in. All I want is a heads up when they have a runner.”
A runner is a resident who has left the facility without authorization.
McGarvey told The Progress she was originally part of an organized group opposed to situating the facility so close to Coalport.
“Originally it was proposed as transitional housing for women released from prison. Then it was housing for veterans and now, in addition to veterans, they are serving men who have recently been released from prison,” she explained, “The group went everywhere it could think of to go to try to get someone to listen to us and stop it,” McGarvey said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the group no longer meets formally; however, some members remain in contact using social media. Their current concern is some of the residents who are released from the facility are remaining in the community.
“Some are staying when they get out of Tomorrows Hope,” McGarvey said.
She also said the caliber of crimes the home’s residents were in prison for are quite severe. The severity prompted the one notification her family received.
“A number of years ago, the state police were here quite late in the day to tell us the facility had a Megan’s Law offender. Now there are more, but we weren’t notified.”
Recently her son prevented a burglary in their home garage. She said their dog was barking and her son went to the garage thinking it was an animal inside.
McGarvey reported her son found the resident, who they later learned was on state parole, attempting to remove several items from the garage. “He did not bring his phone out with him so he could not call 911,” she explained.
The family contacted Tomorrows Hope and requested its neighbors be notified when a resident leaves or doesn’t return by a specified hour.
“We were told they can’t do that because it’s against the residents’ privacy rights. What about our rights?,” she said.
She said those living in close proximity to the facility were not notified when the facility’s purpose was revised.
“We knew when we saw the residents out and saw that they were too young to be veterans.”
McGarvey said she is also concerned state officials bringing the men to the facility have been in her driveway late at night as the GPS system on their vehicles mistakenly identify her home as the facility.
“We have told the administrators and asked them to contact Google and fix it, but it’s still happening,” she said.
The Progress made several attempts to contact Tomorrows Hope Chief Operations Officer Rich Metzger, but calls were not returned.
Irvona Mayor John Cramer expressed his concern associated with the facility at the March borough council meeting last week.
He reported receiving a number of calls from residents who were worried about the substantial police presence in the community recently on several occasions.
“I’m getting calls because they see police cars and they’re scared when they see all those police cars around the borough,” he explained.
Cramer said he later learned the 10 state police cars patrolling the community were looking for residents of Tomorrows Hope who had not returned by curfew.
He said it is also his understanding the residence provides transitional housing for military veterans and those who have recently been released from prison.
Cramer said he would be meeting with Coalport Mayor Margaret Maddalena to request a meeting with the home’s administration in hopes of getting some information for residents of both communities.