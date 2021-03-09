COALPORT — Tomorrows Hope Chief Operations Officer Rich Metzger contacted The Progress in response to a story that was published in Tuesday’s edition regarding complaints from neighbors in the area about the facility and its residents.
There are currently a total of 82 people residing at the facility, although that number can vary, Metzger explained. He said the population is made up of veterans and released prisoners and veterans who are serving parole.
The majority of the released prisoners come from Clearfield, Cambria, Blair and Jefferson counties, and are residing there either because they don’t have anywhere else to go, or they want to be placed in a local facility where they have support nearby. The residents are supervised and have agreed to follow the terms of their parole.
Metzger said the facility does not house sexual offenders. He said sometimes a parolee is brought there but if their offense charges change to include sexual offender, they are sent as quickly as possible to another facility.
According to the state Megan’s Law website, https://www.pameganslaw.state.pa.us/, there are nine men listed on the website as sexual offenders utilizing the Tomorrows Hope address. They have various offenses such as sexual assault, corruption of minors, etc. One of those men is listed as “transient.”
Metzger said the facility has a number of programs designed to help both veterans and those who have served their time transition back into the community.
“We give them an opportunity to succeed. Most of the residents here want to change,” Metzger said. “We do a lot of community service projects and a lot of work at local parks.”
Parolees are following the conditions of their release from prison. Most do not want to go back to jail, Metzger said.
“They do have conditional freedom. They are allowed to have some free time away from the facility, although that has currently changed because of COVID-19.”
He said he discourages those residing at the facility from going into nearby Coalport and runs shuttles to Altoona so residents can visit stores there to get what they need.
Metzger said he hesitates to implement some type of warning for neighbors if someone does not follow the terms of their parole and doesn’t return by curfew.
“I don’t want to create a panic in the neighborhood. If there was a way not to do that, then it would be different.”
He called the incident at a neighbor’s property involving one of the residents who is accused of taking things from a garage “an unfortunate but relatively isolated incident. Our residents often get the blame for things, especially on social media, even when they’ve had nothing to do it.”
Many of the facility’s employees are local residents and pump the money from their salaries back into the community. Tomorrows Hope also obtains goods and services from a number of area businesses.
Metzger said the facility wants to be a good neighbor to the community. He said residents who are concerned or believe they have seen one of their residents doing something that violates their parole should contact him at 672-5485, extension No. 1.
Progress Editor Julie Noal contributed to this story.