PHILIPSBURG — Three local youths are facing burglary charges as the result of an incident resulting in $100,000 worth of damage that occurred March 6.
According to Rockview-based state police, troopers conducted a series of interviews regarding a burglary that occurred in March at 92 Curtin St. in Rush Township, Centre County.
It was determined that three juveniles — a 15-year-old male of Osceola Mills, a 12-year-old male of Philipsburg, and an 11-year-old male of Osceola Mills, allegedly committed the burglary, as they broke into a warehouse and vandalized antique vehicles causing about $100,000 in damages.
Police said appropriate charges will be filed through district court against all three juveniles.