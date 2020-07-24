HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
While Elk and Jefferson did not report any new cases, neighboring Cambria County reported 14 new cases, Blair County reported eight new cases, and Centre County reported two new cases.
The total number of cases for Clearfield and neighboring counties are listed below:
- Blair –165 cases and 2 deaths
- Cambria –201 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –306 cases and 9 deaths
- Clearfield –110 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –38 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –48 cases and 1 death
DOH on Friday confirmed there are 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 105,571. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 198 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 227 cases.
There are 7,101 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.