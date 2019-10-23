COALPORT — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against three men for the unlawful shooting of two dogs and related charges.
Shaw identified the Defendants as William Cochran, 33, of Coalport, James Potts, 18, and Joseph Brown, 23, both of Fallentimber in Reade Township, Cambria County.
On Oct. 21, Clearfield-based State Police filed criminal complaints charging Potts with aggravated cruelty to animals, F3; terroristic threats, M1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; intimidation of witness, M2; cruelty to animals, M2; and criminal conspiracy to commit these offenses.
Similar Complaints were filed against Cochran and Brown charging conspiracy to commit aggravated cruelty to animals, F3; conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, M1; conspiracy to commit simple assault, M2; conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person, M2; conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, M2; and intimidation of witness, M2.
An Affidavit of Probable Cause filed with the complaint provides that on Sept. 5, 2019, at approximately 1:13 a.m., the three defendants and a female went to a residence on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County.
Upon arriving, the defendants got out of their vehicle wearing bandannas covering their faces. The defendants walked to the porch of the residence and confronted a female occupant. Potts pointed a shotgun at the occupant and demanded that she get on the ground. The female occupant became afraid and released two dogs from the home for protection.
Potts shot and killed both dogs.
On Oct. 2, 2019, troopers interviewed a witness who reported to observing the shooting. The witness further indicated the defendants’ said to keep your mouth shut or we will hurt you and your family.
On Oct. 21, troopers filed the complaints with Magisterial District Judge James Glass and obtained warrants of arrest for the three defendants.
Shaw reports that Cochran and Brown have been arrested on the warrants and are currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Potts remains at large and the State Police are actively searching for him. Anyone with information of Potts’ location is asked to contact authorities.
Potts was released from CCJ on Oct. 16 after he posted bail resulting from two other cases in which he had been jailed on $50,000 cash bail in each case. Potts posted bail via a bail bondsman.
In September, Potts was charged in one case with firearms not to be carried without a license, and prohibited offensive weapons, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree, fleeing and eluding police, a felony of the third degree; and multiple summary traffic violations.
In the second case, Potts was charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and summary harassment.
At his preliminary hearing on Oct. 9, Potts, who did not have an attorney and was representing himself, asked that his bail be lowered from $50,000 monetary so his mother could post bail. He said this is the first time he got in trouble as an adult and wants to get out of jail so he can finish school and get a job.
Potts apologized for what happened, stating he had fallen in with the wrong crowd and was high on drugs and didn’t know what he was doing.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said he opposed any reduction in bail, arguing that Potts had a loaded illegal sawed off shotgun and led police on a dangerous high speed chase and is a danger to society.
Additionally, Mikesell said, Potts has a pending simple assault case against him and the State Police were allegedly still investigating Potts.
Glass kept bail at $50,000 monetary.
“There’s just too much going on,” Glass said. “I think the best place for you is in jail,” Glass said. “And I think it’s best for the community that you stay in jail.”
Shaw said he was pleased with the progress made by the State Police to identify and investigate criminal activity in and around Coalport. Shaw said his office is committed to working with the State Police to put an end to criminal activity in the Coalport area.
Shaw explained, “We know who is causing the issues and we know what is going on in the area.” Shaw said the investigation continues and further arrests will occur.
Anyone with knowledge or information about a crime is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700.
All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at "www.ClearfieldDA.org" and selecting "Report A Crime".