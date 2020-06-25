Tenants in multi-unit apartment building displaced by fire

PHILIPSBURG — Tenants in six apartments are displaced after a fire destroyed one apartment and caused smoke damage in five others on Wednesday evening.
About 40 firefighters from several companies were on scene about four hours after being dispatched to the 400-block of East Pine Street at 6:21 p.m. June 24.
Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Harris arrived on scene to the multi-unit apartment building and confirmed a working structure fire in one of the units. The tenant from that unit escaped the fire through a window but had to be transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries.
Fire was contained to that apartment and has been rendered a total loss. There was smoke damage to the other five apartments, Harris said.
Firefighters also rescued four dogs, one cat and a lizard.
The brick building is owned by Richard Wisor of State College and was insured. The tenants did not have renters insurance, Harris said.
Hollidaysburg-based state police Fire Marshal Troooper Swasing conducted an initial investigation on Wednesday night and returned with Hollidaysburg-based state police Trooper Griffin on Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire. It remains under investigation.
Assisting Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept and Fire Police on scene were firefighters from Chester Hill Hose Co., Morris Township, and Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills.
Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge was on scene as the Rapid Intervention Team. Bellefonte and Alpha fire companies of Centre County were on standby at Philipsburg stations.
All tenants are displaced until apartments undergo fire-related restoration.
Harris thanked Moshannon Valley EMS and the community for providing water for the firefighters.