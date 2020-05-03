CASSELMAN — A former Curwensville teen was severely injured in an ATV crash in Somerset County on Saturday evening.
According to Somerset-based state police, Blake M. Passarelli, 19, of Rockwood, Somerset County, was operating a Yamaha Bruin ATV north on the 1500-block of Casselman Road in Casselman Borough, Somerset County when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and left his lane of travel and struck the guide rail on the western edge of the roadway.
Passarelli was thrown from the seat of the unit and landed in the middle of the northbound lane. The vehicle flipped over Passarelli and came to a final rest upside down on the eastern shoulder of the roadway.
Passarelli was flown by Conemaugh MedStar helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of severe injuries. The police report did not state if Passarelli was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Passarelli is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School and was a standout athlete in both football and wrestling.
Rockwood Vol. Fire Co. and Somerset EMS assisted on scene.