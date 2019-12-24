A former teacher aide who was convicted of inappropriately touching a student was sentenced to two years probation by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Edna M. Spencer, 60, of Clearfield, was convicted last September at a jury trial of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree and indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The probation department recommended she be sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
Her attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, asked Cherry to sentence her to probation, arguing that probation is within the standard range of the sentencing guidelines and Spencer has a prior record score of 0 and has never been charged with a crime before.
He also said he has submitted 25 letters to the court from members of the community expressing support for Spencer and said he could have easily submitted 100 letters. Mohney also pointed to the large contingent of people in the courtroom gallery who were there to support her.
Mohney also said Spencer was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and is still undergoing treatments.
Spencer’s husband, Dr. Michael Spencer, and their daughter both spoke on her behalf at the hearing.
“She is truly an honest, caring, loving person,” Dr. Spencer said.
He said his wife was always involved with their two children’s activities and never had a single complaint against her. He said she is always been quick to volunteer her time to St. Francis church and several volunteer organizations and attends Mass several times a week.
Dr. Spencer said her account of what happened never changed and said he doesn’t believe the commonwealth’s accusations against her.
“All I want is justice,” Dr. Spencer said.
Her daughter Katrina Spencer said her mother is extremely religious and this trying year has done nothing to diminish her faith.
“Her faith is larger than the universe,” Katrina Spencer said.
Katrina Spencer said despite all that her mother has been through this year, she still always looked on the bright side of things.
Katrina Spencer said she is lucky to have her as her mother and said she has always looked out and protected her from the beginning. She said when she was pregnant with her, her mother’s doctors recommended she not proceed with the pregnancy due to health risks and her age, but she refused and said she would leave it up to God. When she was pregnant she carefully watched her diet and took care of herself and went to church every day.
Growing up she always attended her and her brother’s numerous sporting and musical events and was the first one to volunteer when help was needed. And now that she has graduated from high school and is going to school in Los Angeles, Calif., she still calls her mother every evening to talk.
She said her mother is the glue that keeps the family together and asked Cherry to allow her to stay at home.
Mohney said he has advised his client to not speak at the hearing due to preserve her appeals.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab argued that a jury convicted Spencer of the charges at trial and said the probation department’s recommendation is appropriate due to the seriousness of the charges.
Cherry said he fashioned the sentence that was “fair” after listening to all the testimony at trial. He said he read the almost 30 letters of support that he received from the public and doesn’t believe he has seen a defendant ever have such an outpouring of support from the community.
In addition to the probation sentence, Cherry fined Spencer a total of $500 plus court costs, prohibited her from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns.
She is also prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
After Edna Spencer was sentenced, Mohney asked Cherry to issue a stay on the requirement that Spencer register under Megan’s Law. He said the state Supreme Court has heard arguments in two cases on the constitutionality of the law and asked Cherry to issue a stay until the state supreme court issues its ruling.
He said if she is required to register as a sex offender immediately it would permanently ruin her reputation, even if the Supreme Court’s ruling provides her relief from the reporting requirements.
“You can’t un-ring the bell,” Mohney said.
Schwab argued that it is still the law of the land and until the Supreme Court says otherwise, Spencer should have to meet all the requirements under Megan’s Law.
Cherry issued a stay on the reporting requirements until the Supreme Court issues rulings on the two cases before it, based on the constitutionality of the registration requirements or his ruling is overturned by a higher court.
According to testimony at trial, on March 18, 2018 a 17-year-old girl was changing in the locker room at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center where Spencer was working for another school district when Spencer walked in to use the restroom. When exiting, Spencer touched the girl on her bare side and complimented the girl on her figure.