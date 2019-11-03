HOUTZDALE — Tanner’s Hardware held its grand opening for a new store in Houtzdale on Saturday.
Tanner’s Hardware is a family-owned hardware store that has been operating in Bellwood, Blair County since 2012, and has now opened a second store in Houtzdale according to owner Doug Snyder of Bellwood.
The new store is located at 813 Centennial St. in Houtzdale — about 23 miles from the Bellwood location. The store will employ three people. Snyder said the Houtzdale store will be similar to its store in Bellwood.
He said the Houtzdale store is larger than the typical small hardware store and will offer a wide variety of name brand products such as hardware, tools, air conditioners, windows, screens, and doors as well as sporting goods, rifles, ammunition and archery equipment. The new store will have 7,000 square feet of space.
Snyder said he had been looking to open a second store for some time and is excited it has finally opened.
“It’s been a long time in coming,” Snyder said. “I’m really excited and the community has been supportive.”
Snyder said he picked Houtzdale because there are no other hardware stores in the area. He added that he has been impressed with the community and has been drawn to it since attending Houtzdale Days.
“I really like it here and they do a lot of nice things,” Snyder said.
The store will be be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.