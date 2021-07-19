Last week was one of the hottest and dampest weeks I can remember since the summer of 1984 when I was expecting my son.
When conditions are like that, salads are a great way to round out a meal. You can throw your meat of choice on the grill and then serve something cold and filling alongside the meat.
Today I am sharing a couple recipes. One uses a boxed vermicelli and rice mix and the second one started out life as a pasta salad and then one night I needed to have dinner on the table quickly so I substituted couscous and never looked back.
The couscous salad adapts well to any vegetables or add-ins you like. I like it with cucumber slices, chopped tomato, sliced green onion and feta cheese — but feel free to mix in your favorite cured meat such as pepperoni or salami and mozzarella cheese cubes, which also enhance the salad.
If you have never made couscous I encourage you to try it. It is tiny grains of pasta that you don’t even have to cook. You just add it to a bowl, pour a hot liquid over it and in a couple minutes, fluff it with a fork. Done. If you can’t find couscous, use the same amount of cooked small shape pasta.
This salad is also enhanced by a homemade dressing but you don’t have to use this recipe, substitute your favorite bottled dressing or make it with a dry mix.
Couscous Salad
Salad
2 cups couscous, prepared according to package instructions
Approximately 3 cups of vegetables, cleaned and cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 cup feta cheese
In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together while you prepare dressing.
Dressing
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon finely minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon honey or granulated sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 clove of garlic, peeled and grated or finely minced
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, if desired
Place all ingredients in a jar with a tightly-fitted lid and shake until blended and slightly thickened.
I start out by pouring approximately half of the dressing on the salad and then add more a bit at a time until I get the desired consistency. Chill salad before serving. Refrigerate any leftover dressing in a tightly covered container.
Curried Rice Salad is made with ingredients from the cupboard and the refrigerator. Chopped marinated artichoke hearts and sliced green oils get stirred into prepared rice and vermicelli mix along with some sliced green onions and a simple creamy dressing.
Curried Rice Salad
1 6.9-ounce box of rice and vermicelli mix, low-sodium chicken flavor
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 13.75 ounce can of artichoke hearts, drained well and chopped
Half of a 7 ounce jar of green olives stuffed with pimento, roughly chopped
4 green onions, cleaned and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup plain low or non-fat yogurt
A couple dashes of hot pepper sauce, if desired
In a saucepan, add the oil, add the dry rice and vermicelli and cook until the noodles are golden. Add the amount of water called for on the package, the seasoning mix and the curry powder. Cook until the rice is tender. Remove from the pan and set aside to cool. When the mixture is cool, stir in the chopped artichoke hearts, chopped olives and sliced green onions. Stir in the mayonnaise, yogurt and hot pepper sauce until all ingredients are evenly coated. Chill before serving.