A group of smart swines has taken over the Clearfield County Fair.
The Pork Chop Revue has been performing for large crowds at the Expo II Plaza throughout the week. The act consists of pigs and other animals doing tricks.
The Pork Chop Revue began in 1956 by Boyd (Uncle Heavy) Kimes. When the time came, his son, Les Kimes, took over the show.
The act has travelled to 49 out of 50 states, missing the far north, Alaska, according to Les Kimes.
Kimes noted the stars of the show are hand raised.
“We get them when they’re babies,” he stated.
Each pig has its own personality. The pot-bellied pig has a taste for Milk Bone dog bones, for example.
The act also includes pygmy goats, and a llama.
An audience member, Meliah Beard, 8, volunteered to join the show, singing Old MacDonald with a performing pig.
In an interview following the show, Beard noted she enjoyed the show. Her favorite part was the pygmy goats.
The act will be at the fair on Friday at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.