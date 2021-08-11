WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz resigned at a recent meeting.
Swartz said in a telephone interview that he plans to distance himself from what he described as a “toxic environment.” Over the past few months, Swartz said he felt excluded from township business and a lack of communication when he asked questions.
“As I sit here with fingers pointing at me as being the bad guy, I would like to say enough is enough,” Swartz read in a statement at the meeting. “All I ever wanted was honesty from workers here, and instead I got a whole lot of grief.”
Swartz was not present at the July meeting due to a work schedule issue. Swartz has previously stated he told other supervisors about his schedule conflicts prior to missed meetings. His most recent schedule allowed him to attend the township’s meeting to resign.
“I’m done with being a part of something that looks ridiculous in the township people’s eyes,” he noted. “I’m done with people getting away with things down here over and over again, and I will not be a part of this place when it goes down.”
He also commented on a previous incident involving a safe. Last month, supervisors decided to change the safe’s locks, claiming it may have been accessed inappropriately by a supervisor. Supervisors at July’s meeting added a policy that two supervisors and the treasurer must be present to open the safe.
Swartz, in a recent interview, stated he accessed the safe in the presence of former Secretary Kim Miller to look at invoices. This was to see where money was being spent, he said.
Over the course of about three months, there have been a handful of resignations from the township. Supervisor Greg Minarchick resigned due to personal issues. Solicitor C.J. Zwick also parted ways with the township. Most recently was the resignation of Miller from her secretary post.
The township is moving forward with filling the vacant positions. Supervisor Joe Lonjin hopes to begin interviews for a new secretary soon, and starting to review the applicants next week. Lonjin noted that none of the applicants so far appear to have prior experience with municipalities, so there will likely be a learning curve.
Lonjin reacted to Swartz’s resignation in a phone interview with The Progress.
“We basically accepted (Swartz’s) comments and said that we’re moving forward, trying to make things better,” Lonjin said. “I think the big thing was just communication and transparency.”