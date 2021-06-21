CURWENSVILLE — The 29th Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K Run and 5K Run and Walk will be held Saturday, July 17 at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
The competitive race is co-sponsored by the Curwensville Lions Club and the General Federation of Women’s Club Curwensville Woman’s Club is held each year on the final day of Curwensville Days.
Proceeds are shared by the Lions Club and the Curwensville Woman’s Club and used for projects that benefit the Curwensville community.
Early registration ntry fee is $20 per person. Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, July 3 to receive the discount. The registration fee after July 3rd is $25 per person. For additional information or forms contact Frank at 814-236-3455 or sharonike@verizon.net, or Lois at 814-236-3422 or email lrichards208@outlook.com
Registration will also be held the day of the race from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park. Buses will depart from the park for the race’s starting line on state Route 969 at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. The course follows SR 969 near the village of Lumber City to Irvin Park where the race ends.
The divisions for both the walk and the run include: age 14 and younger, age 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and age 70 and older. Medals will be presented to the first, second and third place male and female winners in each division for both the race and the walk. Trophies will be presented to the fastest overall male and female participants in the race. Trophies, medals and door prizes are presented at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the race.
Jake Walker holds the male 10K course record with a time of 30 minutes, 45 seconds and the female 10K course record holder is Mindy Sawtell, 35 minutes, 45 seconds.