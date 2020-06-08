A bomb scare closed Downtown Clearfield for several hours yesterday morning.
According to Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis, someone left a military style wooden box near the front door of a law office on E. Market Street across the street from the courthouse.
The box was discovered by an employee of the law office at 7:35 a.m. who then notified police. Police decided to evacuate a one block radius including the Clearfield County Courthouse, CNB Bank, CBT Bank, and multitude of law offices, retail establishments and restaurants including the Dimeling senior residences located across the street from the courthouse.
The residents of the Dimeling were taken to the Clearfield Fire Station located approximately one block away at the corner of Front and Cherry streets. Employees of the Clearfield Municipal Authority assisted in evacuating the residents of the Dimeling, McGinnis said.
The decision to evacuate was done for several reasons, McGinnis said: the suspicious nature of the box, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers private law office is located inside of the building where the box was found, sessions of sentencing court and revocation court were scheduled at the courthouse yesterday, the tense situation in the country and there was an anti-racism/police brutality protest at the courthouse on Friday, McGinnis said.
“With everything going on, we have to be careful,” McGinnis said.
The state police were notified and two bomb experts from the state police barracks in Greensburg and a bomb expert with a bomb diffusing/detonating robot from Penn State Police responded to the scene.
Penn State Police arrived at approximately 9:46 a.m. and troopers from Greensburg arrived at 9:55 a.m.
The bomb experts used a handheld X-ray machine to photograph the interior of the box. Once they were confident it was filled with papers, a bomb expert opened the box wearing a bomb protection suit, McGinnis said.
Everyone was cleared to return at 10:58 a.m., McGinnis said. No injuries were reported.
The box contained paperwork from someone who was not a client of any of the lawyers in the office, but it was was someone involved in a domestic/divorce proceeding the law office was handling McGinnis said.
McGinnis thanked the many organizations that assisted in the effort including the state police, Penn State Police, the Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept., Clearfield Municipal Authority, Clearfield Fire Police, Clearfield EMS, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.
“The response was excellent,” McGinnis said. “And everyone worked really well together.”
McGinnis also thanked members of the public for being cooperative, patient and understanding about the disruption.