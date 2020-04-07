Effective at 8 a.m. yesterday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, in consultation with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources opened the statewide 2020 trout season.
This occurred with no warning to anglers who were waiting for the openg day of trout season to start as scheduled on Saturday, April 18 at 8 a.m.
The move caught many local retailers by surprise.
“You could say we were surprised, because we don’t have any live bait,” Chuck Gardner Jr. of Bob’s Army & Navy of Clearfield said.
He said the sporting goods store received numerous calls yesterday from people looking for live bait.
He added that people have been purchasing fishing equipment at the store and the store also sells fishing licenses.
Pat Domico of Curwensville, founder of Squirrel Tails for Trout and one of the area’s biggest fishing enthusiasts whose organization stocks trout in local waters, said he was shocked by the no-warning announcement.
“My head is going sideways,” Domico said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon. “I was putting fish in the river when my phone started ringing from people telling me what Harrisburg decided to do.”
Domico said he was not in fear of Harrisburg canceling the opening day of trout season — but he was surprised to hear how the folks in Harrisburg decided to deal with social distancing.
”I knew they would not cancel trout season,” Domico said. “But I’m not in Harrisburg — and I think they took everyone by surprise. They didn’t want people arm to arm like at Parker Dam State Park on opening day. They don’t want people on top of each other around a lake or on the riverbanks while they are fishing.”
Domico said the problem is going to be with local retailers.
”The bait end of it is going to be tough,” Domico said. “No one has live bait yet because they were preparing for people wanting it closer to April 18. The big problem is people like Terry Malloy (owner of Jim’s Sports Center) whose store is closed right now — he can’t even open to sell it. And you can’t get in the door at Aletta’s Farm Market in Curwensville. You have to tell them what you want and they bring it out to you.”
Domico said he is planning two trout stockings next week — one at Buck’s Pizza in Clearfield on Thursday, April 16 at 11 a.m. and on Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Curwensville Commnity Center.
“These stockings are for all families to enjoy,” Domico said.
This state’s measure allows properly licensed anglers and youth to begin fishing for and harvesting trout. All regulations, sizes, and creel limits apply.
Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf’s Stay-at-Home Order regarding COVID-19.
“We realize that this announcement is another disruption to tradition, but it is in the best interest of public health and safety,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time. The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you.”
Anglers and boaters should limit travel by fishing close to home, cover their faces with a mask or other cloth covering, keep a distance of at least six feet from others (the length of arm with an outstretched fishing rod is a good guide), only go fishing with members of their families living in the same household, and never share fishing gear with others. If another angler is in an area you intended to fish, move on to another spot.
The decision to open trout season immediately is intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked.
Fishing and boating is permitted in Pennsylvania state parks and state forests, when social distancing guidelines are followed. DCNR is encouraging people to fish and conduct other outdoor recreation within 15 minutes of their homes. Anglers should note that state park facilities, including restrooms may be closed.
To participate in trout fishing, anglers must have a Pennsylvania fishing license and Trout/Salmon Permit, both of which may be purchased online using the FishBoatPA mobile app for smartphones, or at www.fishandboat.com. Those who do not have the ability to purchase online and are unable to visit a retail location may call (814) 359-5222 for purchasing assistance.
Anglers may produce a digital copy of their license on their mobile device as proof of purchase. A signed, printed copy is not currently required to prove you own a valid license. If approached by a Waterways Conservation Officer in the field, an angler or boater may provide a digital image or receipt of their fishing license, and a digital receipt from their launch permit or boat registration. Anglers may still display their fishing license.