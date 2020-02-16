DUBOIS — Lifelong DuBois resident and former Mayor John “Herm” Suplizio announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for state Senator in the 25th Senatorial District, a post currently held by Senate President Joe Scarnati, who announced this week that he is not seeking re-election.
“In my time as City Manager of DuBois, I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish for our city and this region. We have made government more efficient, invested in downtown revitalization, brought tourism dollars to support small businesses and we’ve done all of it without a tax increase. I understand how crucial small businesses are to rural Pennsylvania and our families. As state Senator, that’s what I’ll fight for: lower taxes, safe streets, small business and smaller government.”
A 1978 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic, Suplizio has spent his entire adult life around public service. Rising from volunteer firefighter to chief of the DuBois Fire Department and Executive Director of the local United Way since 1993, Suplizio’s impact on DuBois is far-reaching. As city manager, Suplizio helped leverage millions of dollars in state grants and private dollars to improve downtown DuBois and incentivize job growth to employers like Danone, who just created almost 100 new jobs in Clearfield County.
“We’re doing a lot of great things in DuBois. Stores are opening doors, not closing them. Employers are hiring workers, not laying them off. We’re seeing multimillion-dollar investments into our workforce and a lot of that is due to the fact that DuBois is a great, safe place to raise your family. Just last year, we extended our deal to host the Small College World Series because they recognize the time and investment that our community has put into facilities like Showers Field and our town as a whole. That’s the experience I want to bring to the Senate: helping to bring more family-sustaining 21st century jobs and revitalization to communities across the 25th District.”
In addition to the number of local organizations he supports, Suplizio has served as a co-chair of DuBois Community Days, which brings an influx of tourism and business to the region.
Suplizio is a father of two grown children, Meghan and Timothy.
For more information, visit www.hermforpasenate.com.