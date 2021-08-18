Lawrence Township Supervisors were updated on the progress of two new features at Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said at the township’s recent meeting, “We’ve been moving lots of dirt (at the park).” When prompted by Secretary Barbara Shaffner to explain further, Ruffner said work is underway to construct both an athletic field and a dog park.
He said the new field could be utilized for Little League baseball, girl’s softball and other sports.
“It’s an oversized field but you can move the bases to accommodate a variety of sports,” he stated.
He said the new field is located beside the lot that will become home to the dog park. A parking lot for both facilities will be located across the road.
“We are moving dirt. We are still working. Our plan is to dig more next week. This hasn’t been a good week to dig,” he said referencing this week’s periods of rain and storms.
He said work on the field will likely halt soon so that the surface and the ground underneath can settle over the winter months. Work will pick back up in the spring, once weather permits, he said.
Construction will continue at the dog park. “We hope we can get things finished there by year’s end and if not then in the spring,” Ruffner noted.
Previously published reports about the dog park note it would be located in the park’s lower section along the left side of Recreation Park Road. It will have two fenced areas with separate sections for large and small dogs.