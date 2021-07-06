WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors authorized advertising an ordinance authorizing local volunteer fire departments, ambulance services and other emergency rescue organizations serving township residents to charge for services.
Charging for services rendered will allow them to recoup the costs of various services and equipment.
Secretary and Supervisor Diana Rainey reported the ordinance that was approved to be advertised at the board’s July 1 meeting names Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co., Hastings Area Ambulance Association, Veteran’s Memorial Ambulance Service and Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co.
Once the ordinance has been advertised and adopted by the supervisors, those emergency services providers named would have permission to recover the cost for the utilization of tools, equipment and materials used by them along with training of members.
The board plans to adopt the ordinance at its Aug. 12 rescheduled meeting.
Supervisors also approved applying tar and chips to the paved section of Solley Road and to grade and repair the dirt portion of the highway, vacate a section of township Road 331, Beaver Run Road and use Act 13 gas well funds totaling $3,991 for public infrastructure construction.