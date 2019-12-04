Starting tomorrow, a Yankee Dryer super load will be transported from the Port of Erie to First Quality Tissue in the city of Lock Haven — with a portion of the trip going through Clearfield and Centre counties — a total distance of more than 300 miles.
The state Department of Transportation is alerting regional drivers that this super load will impact traffic along numerous routes as it passes through the region.
Ace Heavy Haul of Chelsea, Okla. will transport the load. Travel dates will run from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 13. The travel schedule includes Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. Movement is expected to be during daylight hours only. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather.
The super load travel plan will involve nine counties and will feature cross overs and unusual traffic patterns, including the following in the Progressland readership area:
- Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 879 West off-ramp in the Clearfield Mall area — Clearfield County
- Multiple crossover movements on SR 879 — Clearfield County
- Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 322 westbound off-ramp at Woodland intersection — Clearfield County
- Counterflow movement on SR 322 West — Centre County
- Crossover movement on SR 322 East and Blazosky Rd — Centre County
Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist movements through intersections and control traffic during counterflow movements.
Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds lower than 15 miles-per-hour.
Roadway message boards will be in place as the super load moves through specific areas to alert drivers of the restrictions and traffic delays. Pennsylvania State Police will accompany the transport to enhance safety.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting HYPERLINK “http://www.511PA.com” www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.