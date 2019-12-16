Super Load journey ends as Yankee Dryer is delivered

LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted area drivers that the Yankee Dryer super load finally arrived at First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven.
This delivery marks the end of a 300-mile journey that began early this month. The dryer was delivered to First Quality just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
The super load left the Port of Erie on Thursday, Dec. 5, and traversed portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties.
PennDOT thanks regional drivers for their patience during this challenging move.
With the dryer delivered, the trailer that transported it is still considered a super load. The D and G Heavy Haul trailer weighs 324,000 pounds, is 217 feet long, 13.6 feet high, and 14.6 feet wide. It will travel Route 120 and Route 220 out of Lock Haven and then enter I-80 as it travels home to Valparaiso, Ind.