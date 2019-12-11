The state Department of Transportation has offered a travel update to regional drivers as a Yankee Dryer super load continues its journey from the Port of Erie to First Quality Tissue in the city of Lock Haven.
The 18-axle transport vehicle and super load weighs 628,000 pounds is 217 feet long, 20 feet high, and 20 feet wide.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, officials said the load stopped approximately three and a half miles north of Ridgway Borough along Route 948 in Elk County and would remain there overnight.
Plans call for the load to continue along Route 948 into Ridgway Borough today. Traffic in the Ridgway area, particularly around Main Street, is encouraged to use alternate routes.
After passing through Ridgway, the load will continue onto Route 219 south and into Clearfield County via Route 153 south. It is excepted to arrive in Lock Haven early next week. The travel schedule will include Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.
Movement is generally taking place during daylight hours and could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. The hauling team is keeping a close eye on the weather as it could affect travel speeds.
The super load travel plan involves nine counties and features cross overs and unusual traffic patterns.
Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist movements through intersections and control traffic during counterflow movements.
Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds lower than 15 miles-per-hour.
Roadway message boards will be in place as the super load moves through specific areas to alert drivers of the restrictions and traffic delays. Pennsylvania State Police will accompany the transport to enhance safety.
