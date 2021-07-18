CURWENSVILLE — The 51st edition of Curwensville Days wrapped up the same way the festival started the week — very wet.
Sunday’s opening events had to be canceled because storms and very rainy weather moved through the area. Rain dampened activities throughout the week, especially Saturday when heavy rain rolled in mid-afternoon forcing the car show to wrap up early.
“Curwensville Days started off soggy and that type of weather continued throughout the week. Because the vespers service was canceled, the naming of the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club had to be postponed until Monday. The award was presented to Bill Williams — a very deserving person who does a lot for the town and the citizens who live here. We appreciate all his help with our celebration.”
Tozer said the festival’s free entertainment was outstanding.
“We had great bands every night and the preceding entertainment was wonderful. Thursday’s fiddler’s contest was very well attended and people really enjoyed Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band. Tuesday evening’s Zumba demonstration by Lynn Norris went well in spite of the rain and Matt Day played his heart out on his guitar. Monday’s dancers from Kathy’s School of Dance and DJ Super Stew appeared on stage. Visitors also enjoyed Touch of Gold Baton and Flag Corp and The SharpTones Wednesday. Even though there was some drizzle Friday evening, we had a great demonstration by Butch Mann and his K9 dogs followed by a terrific concert by the Moore Brothers. Saturday, was the Susquehanna Classic races, the chicken barbecue sponsored by Curwensville Area Regional Entity/Curwensville Blueprints Community, the car show, the parade and an Elvis tribute by Jonathan Phillipi.”
“There were good crowds throughout the week despite the rain, the vendors all told me they were pleased and ready to sign up for next year. Kids enjoyed some small games presented by Vogel Games. Curwensville Days is a great place to go with free parking, admission and entertainment. All in all, I would say it was a good week, even with the rains,” she added.
She thanked the Curwensville Days committee for all its hard work planning and carrying out the festival.
“I want to thank the Curwensville Days Committee for I could not do this without them –Vice President Missy Sloppy, Secretary/Treasurer Sandy Bowery and members Jessica Komonczi, Rose Fye and Dawn Smith. Also Shaina Franson and Shelia Williams who were a wonderful help in the background this year.”
“I wish to thank everyone who attended and came out to support the festival, I feel people were just ready to get out and enjoy themselves after the pandemic kept most people in their houses for much of 2020. It was nice to see and talk to people without the masks,” Tozer said.
The committee is looking for new members to begin planning the 2022 festival. Anyone who is interested in helping in any way, should contact a committee member or Tozer at 814-236-1980. Information is also available on the Curwensville Days Facebook page. The committee generally meets the first Monday of the month starting in March through July.
The winners of Saturday’s Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade were announced by Chairman Bill Williams Jr. who reported Saturday would be his final at the helm of the event.
“I would just like to thank Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and all my friends who have helped me through the years. This is my final parade as chairman. I’ve done it for 29 years and its time for someone younger to step up. Thanks to all who have supported this through the years,” he said.
The winners of the emergency apparatus included: engines, 2015 to present, Winburne Fire Co., first; engines 2007 to 2014, Lawrence Township Fire Co. No 1 Mill Road, first; and 2006 and older, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., first, and Houtzdale Fire Co., second.
Tankers, Pine Creek Fire Co., first, and Hyde Fire Co., second; rescue trucks, Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1 Mill Road, first, and Pine Creek Fire Co., second; aerial or platform truck, Clearfield Fire Co., first, and Hyde Fire Co., second; brush truck, Union Township Fire Co., first, and Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, second; utility truck, Spangler Fire Co., first, and Union Township Fire Co., second; ambulance or quick response service, Elk Co. EMS, first, and Community Ambulance Service of Mahaffey, second.
The Curwensville Beverage Traveling Trophy, chosen by the parade judges, presented to the best appearing fire company was given to Houtzdale Fire Co. The chief’s award chosen by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville’s Chief Shawn Fye was presented to Pine Creek Fire Co. The long-distance trophy presented to the emergency services unit that travels the furthest was presented to Logan Fire Co. of Bellefonte.
The Parade Chairman’s trophy, chosen by Williams, was given to Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite and his horse Sampson.
Awards given to musical groups included: musical variety, The Keystone Regiment, first and the Clearfield Shrine Club Oriental Band, second; Class A bands, Philipsburg-Osceola High School, first; and Class AA bands, West Branch High School, first.
Best appearing majorettes award and best appearing silks award were presented to West Branch High School band. West Branch also received the Curwensville Merchants Assciation’s trophy given to the band with the highest point total, regardless of class.
Philipsburg-Osceola High School band was also recognized for the best appearing rifle squad, drum major and colorguard.