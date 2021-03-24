CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard the project to improve conditions on a borough street is nearly ready to be advertised for bids.
Street committee Chairman Dave Donahue told council recently that he had recently spoken about the status of the project to upgrade drainage on Station Street with Dan Beyers of the EADS Group of Altoona, the borough’s engineer.
Beyers said the specifications for the work were being reviewed and the project could be ready to be advertised for bids, possibly by the end of March. Council could then open proposals received in April.
Last year, Curwensville Borough received a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development Small Water and Sewer Grant program to upgrade the storm water drainage system along a section of Station Street between the road’s intersection with Grandview Avenue and the railroad crossing.
The grant is part of an award to improve water supply and sewage treatment and collection systems throughout the commonwealth.
Project specifications include adding more than 1,000 feet of piping to ditches along the highway and inserting concrete inlets. The work will improve public safety by eliminating standing water and ice buildup on the road’s surface. The borough will have a 15 percent match totaling $60,000.
Donahue told The Progress, “In the winter there is a hazard. That water comes out of the ditches near the railroad tracks and stands on the road. We paved the street this year because we had to. The snowplows were plowing up pieces of the pavement. Most of the work to be done is on the sides of the street so it shouldn’t damage the new pavement.”
He said in addition to the drainage upgrade there will also be a repair to the drainage system near the intersection of Fredricka Avenue and Station Street.
Donahue said stormwater is an issue for Curwensville Borough and council has been working to contain it.
“We have been working to get stormwater issues in the borough resolved. Along with our engineer, we have been looking for funding the borough can apply for. We’ve got to do what we can for the town.”