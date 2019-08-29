HOUTZDALE — Clearfield-based State Police are are looking for information leading to the arrest of individuals who intentionally caused $500,000 damage to water main lines waiting to be installed on Kendrick Road and Third Street in Woodward Township near Houtzdale Borough.
Sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, unknown suspect(s) drilled small holes into 400-foot sections of 8-inch diameter plastic water main lines. These lines were staged along the roadway waiting to be installed.
The suspect(s) drilled approximately 500 holes through the water main lines causing “unsalvageable damage” estimating at approximately $500,000. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
C & R Directional Boring, LLC is offering a $5,000 reward to an individual with direct information leading to the arrest of a potentional suspect or suspects.
Houtzdale Municipal Authority is in charge of the project. Authority Manager John Gallagher did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. It is unknown if the theft will delay the project or for how long.
According to a July 2018 press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the project was one of 19 drinking water, wastewater, storm water, and non-point source projects across 13 counties awarded loans through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Houtzdale Municipal Authority was the only Clearfield County project named.
The authority received a $22,222,400 loan to replace 185,000 feet of waterline, replace 1,200 service lines and meter pits to address water loss and ensure reliability of the system.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearfield-based State Police at 857-3800.