HOUTZDALE — Clearfield-based state police have updated a report issued on Tuesday that stated troopers were looking for the public’s assistance with an incident where a tractor-trailer driver pulling a Walmart trailer allegedly struck a Houtzdale Borough residence.
According to troopers in a police report issued today, on Jan. 4 at approximately 11:40 p.m., a Walmart vehicle had witnessed a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Nathaniel Toner, 35, of Houtzdale, strike a residence on Hannah Street south of McAteer Street in the borough.
“After further information provided to PSP, it was discovered that Toner had struck the residence and fled the scene prior to PSP arrival,” the report states. “The vehicle was located at Toner’s residence and showed obvious damage to the passenger/rear of the vehicle. Toner provided his vehicle information without incient.”
Trooper said assistance was provided by the witness of the Walmart vehicle and Houtzdale Car Wash and video surveillance had been provided.
Charges against Toner are to be filed at District Judge James Glass’ office in Houtzdale.