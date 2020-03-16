HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday afternoon announced that all non-essential businesses were to close as well as recreational facilities and other measures in an attempt to keep COVID-19 coronovirus pandemic at bay.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 76 cases. Confirmed cases also include those from commercial and hospital laboratories.
As of this morning, there are 670 patients who have tested negative either at the state public health lab, a commercial lab or a hospital laboratory.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
The following state agencies have issued COVID-19 –related announcements.
Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday announced it will close all offices to the public for at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Harrisburg headquarters and all region offices will be closed during this time, and purchases made online or by mail will not be filled until the offices reopen.
The earliest date when offices could reopen is March 30.
The Board of Game Commissioners meeting to be held April 6 and 7 at the Harrisburg headquarters, 2001 Elmerton Ave., remains scheduled at this time. However, the Game Commission is exploring alternative methods for holding the meeting should offices remain closed for an extended period. Any changes or updates will be announced by future news releases.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
HARRISBURG — After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, on Monday the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5 p.m. Monday.
Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed tomorrow. All stores and licensee service centers across Pennsylvania will close Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.
Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania Turnpike CommissionHARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is alerting motorists that cash will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning tonight at 8 p.m. This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, cash and credit cards will not be accepted anywhere on the PA Turnpike’s ticket system. All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.
Customers who do not have an E-ZPass account should continue to use lanes marked “Tickets” on entry and “Cash” on exit, however they should keep moving through the lane at the posted speed without stopping. Instead of paying their toll on the roadway, they will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE invoice through the mail.
With the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner receives an invoice within 30 days for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.
Customers who receive a TOLL BY PLATE invoice will be charged the “cash” toll rate. However, when paying their invoice, they will have the option to open an E-ZPass account to receive the discounted rate at time of payment.
Customers have 20 days to pay invoices before a second invoice is issued. If the first invoice is not paid, the second invoice will include an additional fee of $5 or the equivalent of 1.5% of the total amount owed, whichever is higher.
All customers should be prepared for possible confusion around the toll plaza areas as drivers adjust to the temporary measure. Drivers should slow down when approaching a tolling point or interchange, pay attention and proceed with caution.
For more information on how all-electronic tolling works, visit nocashzone.com.