Squirrel Tails for Trout will host a large trout stocking on Thursday, April 9 at noon at Elliot’s Park, Clearfield.
This special trout stocking is in memory of John D. Crissman, creator of Elliot’s Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Donations can be made to Laurel Hill Trout Farm and sent to Pat Domico, 688 Washington Ave., Curwensville, PA, 16833, or call 236-3521. Crissman’s efforts and energy helped make Elliot’s Park a beautiful park for everyone to enjoy. Please join us Thursday, April 9 at noon.