Wasn’t that a dreary weekend? To compensate for the weather outside, I made my own warmth inside by turning on the oven and baking a yummy coffee cake.
Regular readers of this column know baking is not my strong suit. I would much rather cook than bake any day. To me, baking is more fiddly because it requires such precision in measuring and time in the oven. I would much rather add some more of favorite ingredients to a dish or use up that last little bit in the jar kind of thing.
To me a recipe is a guide — directions to lead to the development of a dish and if it doesn’t turn out exactly as promised, if it’s still delicious, the family is going to be none the wiser.
Anyway I had some sour cream that was getting close to the end of its days and I was looking to make something that would use up what was left in the container when I came across this recipe that I saved because it sounded both yummy and easy to prepare.
Sour Cream Coffee Cake has all of the wonderful flavors you associate with coffee cake — butter, cinnamon and sugar folded into a moist dense cake that develops that texture from the addition of a good amount of sour cream. If you don’t have sour cream on hand, plain yogurt would also work here.
A small amount of chocolate chips, a layer of blueberries or thinly sliced peeled peaches or apples could be laid on top of the brown sugar ribbon before you spoon on the remainder of the cake batter, if desired.
The cake could also be spiced up with a tiny pinch of nutmeg added to the cinnamon. Be careful here because nutmeg is a potent spice that grows stronger over time. I would not add more than a scant 1/4 teaspoon at the most.
Sour Cream
Coffee Cake
Cake:
1 stick or 1/2 cup of butter
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Topping:
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Optional ingredients: 1/2 cup chocolate chips or 1/2-3/4 cup blueberries, peeled sliced peaches or peeled sliced apples
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare a 9-inch square baking pan by spraying it with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Prepare the streusel by combining all ingredients together in a small bowl. Add the butter and granulated sugar to a mixing bowl. Using a mixer, cream until the mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, mixing well. Add the vanilla. Combine the sour cream and the baking soda.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add half the sour cream mixture to the creamed mixture alternately with a third of the dry ingredients, repeat, ending with the dry ingredients. Spread half of the batter, in the prepared pan, sprinkle half of the streusel mixture over the batter. Spread any optional ingredients evenly over the streusel and pour over the remaining batter. Sprinkle the top with the remaining streusel.
Bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake’s top springs back when lightly touched.