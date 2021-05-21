The Clearfield County Conservation District has been receiving and reviewing a few large solar projects, according to Conservation Technician Fred Berry.
A 1,000-acre solar farm has been proposed in Karthaus. When a project disturbs more than one acre of ground, a National Pollution Discharge Elimination Permit is required, explained Berry. That’s when the Conservation District steps into the picture.
Berry recently attended a webinar on solar farms. The training may come in handy with the growing interest in solar.
“I think Clearfield County may see quite a few of these types of projects,” Berry noted.
The relatively cheap land in the county may hold an allure to developers, Berry stated.
The farms can offer a purpose for unused land and have a minimal impact on the environment, according to Berry. Animals, such as goats, can be allowed to graze on the farms. However, Berry has not seen any of these types of proposals.
“Some of these old former mining lands are just sitting there, not doing anything,” Berry stated. “It’s a good opportunity for the landowners in some cases.”
There are primarily two different solar developers and two different energy consulting engineering firms operating in Clearfield County, according to Berry.
“We just look at the stormwater and erosion control aspect of the project, but some pretty big projects coming down the pipe here that we’ll be involved with,” Berry said. “None of them have started construction yet but probably will soon this year.”