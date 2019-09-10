PHILIPSBURG — The inaugural Taylor Harpster Memorial Softball Tournament raised more than $3,700 for a memorial scholarship named for the former softball standout at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Taylor “T-Harp” Harpster was 27 years old when she died as the result of a car crash on U.S. Route 322 in Philipsburg in December 2018.
The Hurricanes Blue and Midstate Madness 14-U girls’ softball teams co-hosted the event held on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Philipsburg Power House Fields.
The other teams participating were Juniata Jaguars, West Branch Blaze, and the State College Spikes.
The Jaguars and Madness battled for the tournament championship in “a great game that went into extra innings”.
The Jaguars won the game to become the inaugural T-Harp Memorial Tournament Champions leaving Midstate Madness with second place while the Spikes were third.
All proceeds from the tournament were donated to the Taylor Harpster “T-Harp” Memorial Scholarship Fund, which included team fees, tournament T-shirt sales, and concession stand sales.
A home run derby open to everyone was also held with a $5 entry. In addition to earning nearly $200, it proved entertaining for the fans and the players.
Many parents from the Hurricanes and Madness teams helped with the event along with several Philipsburg-Osceola students who stepped up to run the concession stand and prepare the fields between games. They earned service hours for their efforts.
Plans are already underway for next year’s tournament and the teams are working to bring back the Philipsburg-Osceola Softball Alumni Tournament to be included to honor Taylor and other softball alumni who have passed before their time and raise more funds for the T-Harp Scholarship.
The Taylor Harpster “T-HARP” Memorial Scholarship Fund was established earlier this year with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.
Donations for this fund or any of the CCCF’s funds can be made on their website, clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org via Paypal. Checks can also be sent to the fund at PO Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830.