Snow squalls bring crashes, havoc in region

Snow squalls that blew though the region on Wednesday morning caused numerous vehicle crashes and road closures due to limited visibility and icy road conditions.
Dispatchers at Clearfield County Emergency Services were busy all day directing emergency responders to a large volume of crashes that occurred in the area. One crash occurred mid-morning, closing U.S. Route 322 between Bigler and Philipsburg, according to transmissions between dispatchers and responders.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound at Exit 120/Clearfield Shawville. The crash involved at least two tractor-trailers and several passenger vehicles. Officials stated that injuries were minor.
The crash shut down I-80 for several hours, reopening around 4 p.m. according to the state Department of Transportation.
Another crash with entrapment was reported in the Houtzdale area, while another crash was reported along another section of I-80, and yet another in the Lumber City Highway area.
Clearfield County Emergency Services Director Dave McClure did not immediately return a telephone call from The Progress for comment.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck, the “bursts of snow” — also known as snow squalls — were caused by an arctic front.
“The (snow squall event) was lined up parallel with Interstate 80,” Smerbeck said in a telephone interview from State College. “They affected a large chunk of Interstate 80 at the same time from DuBois to Clearfield to Philipsburg. That area got hit pretty good.”
Smerbeck said those types of snow squalls give motorists blinding visibilty and a quick one or two inches of snow, causing hazardous road conditions.
“You’re driving down the road into a wall of white, and you slam into someone that you can’t see, or someone slams into you.”
Smerbeck said yesterday’s weather incident resulted in only 1/4 mile of visbility with heavy snow.
“It made it impossible to see,” Smerbeck said.
He said AccuWeather issued several snow squall warnings a day or two in advance of yesterday’s weather event.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Smerbeck said.
In good news, Smerbeck said by Wednesday evening, only a weak snow squall was expected followed by some possible lake-effect snow that is unrelated to the arctic front from earlier in the day. “This will be it for a while,” Smerbeck said.