SNOW SHOE — Snow Shoe Rails to Trails is getting some upgrades. The trail group has been successful getting several roads legalized for ATV/UTV usage from Black Bear Trailhead to Philipsburg.
This was done working with Rush Township Supervisors. The trail volunteers installed sign post and signs at no expense to the township. The trail wanted to connect to towns to help support local businesses in Philipsburg, Clarence, Snow Shoe and in between. Therefore, the trail group wanted to build another trailhead for the people in Philipsburg and surrounding areas to load and unload.
Executive officers of the SSRTA met with the Elks trustees in several meetings to discuss a proposal in June, July and August. The agreement was to build a new trailhead, ATV youth training area, and about a mile or so of trail connecting to Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club. The group also wanted to build a small ATV/UTV parking lot adjacent to vehicle parking lot for safety.
Anyone using this connector would have to be a member of the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails. The membership money helps the trail group maintain existing trails/roads supported and used by visitors. The trail volunteers worked August, September and October brushing, stoning, signing and creating the connection.
Although the group has been successful in connecting the trail to Philipsburg, it has not been successful in eliminating the segmented trail around the viaduct bridge. The private property owner did state at a meeting in December 2018 that they were not resistant to the group making a connection across their property at some point.
The group has now received word the property owner is concerned for liability and no longer interested in allowing a connection across the property. Therefore, more work needs to be done for a connection to occur and the group will have to seek alternative routes as well.