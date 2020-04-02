Snappy's launches new rewards program

PHILIPSBURG — Snappy’s has launched a new, updated rewards program through Paytronix Systems Wednesday across its 10 locations.
The program, “Snappy’s Rewards”, gets members five cents off per gallon of gas every day, bonus rewards points through email subscription, members-only exclusives, and additional rewards through the Snappy’s Rewards app, available on the Apple App Store and through Google Play. The new rewards program is an improvement over Snappy’s previous program.
“Gas rewards have always been available, but this program takes it up a notch,” says Snappy’s Director of Marketing Ryan Scaife. “Now we’re able to send customers exclusive rewards and offers for things like birthdays, events, products, and much more. Paytronix, the backbone to our loyalty program, has proven to be a solid, reliable partner that continually evolves to meet the needs of their customers.”
That evolution has led to Snappy’s first-ever mobile app that allows customers to easily track rewards, redeem points, and manage their account. It’s simple to use and can be easily updated.
“We needed to join the everyday mobile digital space,” says Scaife. “Today, the app lets our customers manage their rewards account, but we’re already looking forward to adding additional features like mobile ordering and pay-at-the-pump features.”
To encourage sign-ups, Snappy’s is offering 25 cents off per gallon on the first fuel-up after the card is registered online. Customers can get five cents off on every fuel up, every day, with the rewards card.
At launch, members can expect the same great gas benefits as before, plus new and improved reward points potential and access. Snappy’s hope is to build the program to become highly competitive in a crowded local market.
“Understanding the needs of our customers is our top priority,” says Scaife. “We’ll acquire that through market research and continued development of our program through campaigns, offers, rewards, and added features. Gone are the days of having to have your card in hand to redeem points, or your gas discounts not working at the pump. Our customers wanted a reliable program they can count on, and we believe this program will do that for many years to come.”
Snappy’s has 10 stores in operation, four of which include “The Snappy’s Grille”, a made-to-order grill established first in 2016 at Snappy’s in Clearfield, and subsequently added at the DuBois, Milesburg, and Houtzdale locations.
Paytronix provides customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs for restaurants, retail chains, and convenience stores.
Customers can sign up by visiting any Snappy’s location to pick up a card and register online at snappys.myguestaccount.com/guest/.
To learn more, visit www.mysnappys.com.