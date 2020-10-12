FALLENTIMBER — Volunteer firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 100-block of Ridge Road in Fallentimber, Reade Township located in the Glendale School District early Monday morning.
A family of three awoke around 2 a.m. to the sound of activated smoke detectors, which alerted them to a working fire that damaged the basement area of the home. The homeowner, who was not identified, told firefighters that he had just recently replaced the batteries.
Reade Township Deputy Chief R.J. Wilson said firefighters arrived on scene not seeing any initial sign of fire, but saw heavy smoke exiting the rear of the home from the basement.
He credited the home’s fire detectors for saving three lives.
“We would have been looking at a multi-fatal fire if they didn’t have that early warning,” Wilson said. “I can’t emphasize enough, those smoke detectors gave such an early warning, we got the fire out quick. It took over an hour to get the poisonous gasses out of the house from the smoke.”
He said the house sustained mostly smoke damage. The family is temporarily displaced until the home can be appropriately cleaned and have other repairs completed. A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate. It was determined that the blaze was caused by a new dehumidifier in the basement that caught on fire.
There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Assisting Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 63 were firefighters from Ashville Vol. Fire Co. Station 60, Glendale Vo. Fire Co. of Coalport, Excelsior Vol. Fire Co. of Bellwood, Cresson Safety, and AMED ambulance.