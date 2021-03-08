Jo Maines-Lowman of Clearfield was recently honored for the second year in a row as “Favorite Bank Teller” in the annual Progress Readers’ Choice awards.
Known for her infectious smile and super-friendly demeanor combined with an always-willing-to-help attitude, Lowman is still smiling as she battles through breast cancer and a recent bout with COVID-19.
And she has been doing all of this in the middle of a pandemic that has brought many parts of normal lives to a standstill.
The diagnosisLowman was due for her annual mammogram in August 2020 and said due to COVID-19, she probably would have waited another year because she wasn’t having any noticeable issues.
“Until I woke up with what I thought was a bug bite that felt like a frozen pea,” Lowman said. She saw her physician on Aug. 4 who insisted that she get a mammogram and ultrasound. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and a back log of patients needing similar services, she was not able to be scheduled until Sept. 3.
“On Sept 4. I was called and told to schedule a biopsy for Sept. 10. I had a biopsy several years ago and it was benign, so I was not afraid,” Lowman said. She received a telephone call at CNB Bank’s main office in Downtown Clearfield where she works, saying she needed to come in the next day to speak with her physician.
“I began to cry because I knew what that meant — they found cancer.”
Her physician confirmed that she had a mass at the back part of her breast that would not have been found by self-examination. Her diagnosis was HER2 breast cancer with a size that was small enough to be classified as Stage 1.
Her journey quickly moved forward.
“On Sept. 17 I had an MRI so that doctors could have more in-depth pictures of the cancer and on Oct. 14 I had a port placed in my chest for chemotherapy treatments. My first (chemotherapy) treatment was on Oct. 16.”
Lowman had a biopsy performed on a lymph node which resulted in a positive result, meaning cancer had moved into the node.
“I am now at Stage 2, but still an incredibly early detection for this cancer,” Lowman said. As of now, Lowman, who is being treated at Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois, has had 13 treatments and has three more remaining.
Cancer during COVID-19
Lowman has been enduring all of this during some of the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic that has strangled life as most people know it.
“I didn’t think about Covid at first. It was when I went to appointments that I realized that I would be alone at the tests and treatments because extra people were not allowed in for procedures.”
Amidst treatment and pandemic restrictions, Lowman continued to work at the bank, took care of her elderly parents, utilized grocery pickup, ordered take-out meals, wore her mask and washed her hands frequently.
“I felt like I was protected as much as I could possibly be,” Lowman said. After her first treatment her white blood count dropped significantly — meaning she had to take even more care to not get sick. At that point, the bank allowed her to only work at the drive-up instead of being in the lobby with customers.
Lowman worked as long as she could in an effort to keep her mind busy.
In addition to caring for herself, Lowman was also caring for her parents who live nearby. After her second chemotherapy treatment, which was the week of Thanksgiving, Lowman began feeling very “run down” and she attributed those symptoms with her second treatment.
“We had Thanksgiving dinner at my parents’ home. I had been seeing them every day after work.”
Lowman and both parents were all very tired and instead of having dinner, they slept most of the day. The next day, her mother Jeannette Maines began experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. After going to the emergency room and being admitted, Jeannette, Lowman, and her father all tested positive for COVID-19.
“Where we got it, we will never know,” Lowman said. “I do not regret spending Thanksgiving with them because 19 days later, my mom passed away. It will be the last holiday we were all together.”
Her COVID-19 diagnosis delayed her chemotherapy treatment for 2 1/2 weeks, and she was admittedly scared of receiving another treatment so soon after contracting the illness.
“They assured me there was not a risk and that I needed to get my next treatment and get back on schedule.”
Continued treatment during the pandemic
Right now, Lowman is not allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine but said she will get one once she is allowed. She was also not permitted to get the flu vaccine.
Lowman continued to work after she recovered from COVID-19, only taking days off for treatment days and when she was not feeling well.
Only recently has Lowman taken a leave of absence.
“Because the bank has opened the lobby to in-person customer service, I was afraid that my immunity from having COVID-19 could be down due to getting chemotherapy treatments,” Lowman explained. “I also didn’t want to catch any other type of sickness. Actually, the side-effects of treatment were getting worse, making it harder to do my job.”
Lowman said the worst part of dealing with her illness amidst COVID-19 was isolation.
She and her husband John and daughter Ashley are a close-knit trio and despite their unwavering support, COVID-19 has kept them physically away for some of the hardest parts of the fight.
“Sitting alone during treatments, with no one there to hold your hand, is hard,” Lowman said. But she insists on seeing the silver lining.
“I have so many family and friends, and friends taking care of me, driving me to treatments, bringing us meals . . . it really makes one realize how lucky I am to have these wonderful people in my life.”
Lowman is scheduled for another surgery on May 3 and once the other lymph nodes are tested, she will know if she has to have radiation therapy or not. After surgery, she will continue with treatments of antibodies every three weeks to fight the HER2 part of the cancer until the end of 2021 in case it spreads anywhere else in her body.
“I am amazed at how many people I know right now who are also fighting some kind of cancer. It just blows my mind.”