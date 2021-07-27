PHILIPSBURG — New faces now fill the boat rental stand at Black Moshannon State Park.
Sleepy Hollow Outpost, run by Jodi Harrington and family, opened for business about three weeks ago, according to Harrington. When the family noticed the boat rental closed, they reached out to the park.
“We picked this up mainly because the park is really important to us,” Harrington said. “We feel that this service is really something that needs to be offered to the public with their experience with Black Moshannon State Park.”
There are around a dozen boats total, Harrington noted. The assortment includes canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. People may want to select their boat based on experience and journey’s goal. First timers may want to try a canoe.
“It’s probably the most stable boat that we have. Multiple people can go in it. It gives you the option to stably adventure throughout the creek and check out different parts of it,” said Harrington. “For the more adventurous types that are looking for more contact with nature, I suggest stand-up paddle boards. It’s a lot simpler than people think, and it gives that sort of interaction with the water.”
The outpost is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The costs are as follows: $10 for a half an hour, $15 for one hour, $40 for four hours, and $55 for a full day.
The heavy rains previously closed the swimming area and construction may have impacted the business, leading to a somewhat slow start, according to Harrington.
During the business’s first month, the family has focused on working out the kinks. At the time of the interview, Harrington was on the phone with Verizon, attempting to obtain internet service for credit card usage purposes.
Harrington has been coming to Black Moshannon State Park for as long as he can remember, and the water holds special value.
“I’ve been coming to Black Moshannon park my entire life,” Harrington stated. “Being up close with the water lilies and the wildlife that inhabits the creek is a really important part of the experience here. I think the boats really provide that.”
He hopes to work with the park in order to boost visitation and help get more people out in nature.
Park Manager Rachel Eckman noted that the boat rentals are a popular service. The current contract with the third party is set for one year.
“It’s just a temporary one-year agreement right now for this summer, just so we have the boats out there,” Eckman noted. “There’s such a high demand. Then this winter, the ten-year contract will go out to bid.”
Eckman encouraged people to utilize the new provider’s service.
“I’d be good if some folks came out and gave him some support,” Eckman stated.