CURWENSVILLE — Toes were tapping, hands were clapping and heads were nodding along to the music Thursday evening wafting from the bandshell stage at Irvin Park.
Music was provided by the Curwensville Days fiddler’s contest where six agile-fingered contestants coaxed music from their fiddles using only their bows and fingers.
Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer said individual requests to compete are not sent out rather a general invitation is issued through the committee’s Facebook page.
“We never know how many competitors we’ll get. I am surprised that we got six after we were canceled last year. Six is a great number. I’m very happy with six although we would certainly welcome more,” she said.
Tozer said she was also pleased with the size of the audience. “We have a really decent sized crowd tonight,” she said.
Each competitor performed a hoe down, a waltz and a tune of their choice.
Fiddlers’ selections were scrutinized by Curwensville Area Marching Band Director and instructor Robert Pennington, Grampian band leader Cindy Penvose and St. Francis School Faith Formation Director Judith Bungo. The three sat with their back to the competitors who were identified by Master of Ceremonies Bill Williams only by the number of order drawn prior to the start of the contest.
Cash prizes are awarded. First place winners take home $150, second place, $100, and third place, $75.
There were two contestants in the junior division, age 11 to 18. Ann Weikert earned first place and Kaisha Fraiser, second. Three vied in the adult division open to those age 19 to 59. Ryan Sutter received first, Scott Pearson, second, and Jim McCullough, third. Dave Knepp was the sole entry in the senior division and received first.
Following the contest there was a performance by local artist Heather Olson who portrayed Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. She was accompanied by the Silver Eagle Band.