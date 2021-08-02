Today I am sharing a recipe that some of you may recognize. Peachee Pie Supreme was popular a number of years ago when my son, who is now almost 37, was small.
I remember this dish making the rounds at numerous church dinners, reunions and various potlucks. The pie is simple to prepare and uses ingredients many people already have on their pantry shelves and refrigerators. It’s not hard to find ingredients in this recipe and that makes the recipe a keeper in my book.
I came across this recipe following a trip to the farmer’s market when I was looking for a recipe to use a basket of peaches I got there.
There were only five peaches in this basket — not really enough to make a pie or a crisp. That’s when I thought of this recipe and set out to dig it out of my very large recipe box.
The more I thought about the recipe, the more I was convinced that it would be the perfect use of that basket of peaches. It was. The fresh peaches brightened this recipe and gave me a whole new appreciation for it.
I also found it not to be as sweet as the original version, which I liked. I have included both options in the event you want to make it in the cold weather months.
Peachee Pie Supreme
CRUST:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 3.5-ounce package vanilla cook-and-serve pudding mix
3 tablespoons softened butter or margarine
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, pudding mix until well incorporated. Cut in the softened butter. Whisk the egg and milk together and fold into the dry ingredients. Spoon batter evenly into a greased 9-inch pie pan.
PEACH LAYER:
1 15-ounce can of sliced peaches in juice or light syrup, drain but reserve four tablespoons of juice
Or peel and remove the stones from five large peaches. Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Sprinkle with 1/8-1/4 cup granulated sugar, depending on the sweetness of your peaches and allow to stand for 5-10 minutes. Drain the peaches and reserve 4 tablespoons of collected juice. Spoon the peaches evenly over the batter.
TOPPING:
1 8-ounce package softened cream cheese (Reduced fat cream cheese works well)
3/4 cup confectioners sugar
4 tablespoons peach liquid, (If there isn’t enough juice add milk to make up the difference)
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, confectioner’s sugar and peach juice. Beat until smooth. Pour over the peach layer. Combine the granulated sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the cream cheese layer. Bake for 35 minutes in a pre-heated 350 degree oven or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.