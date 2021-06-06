Saturday’s American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County was different than previous relays.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event committee was unable to meet until about a month ago, leaving little time to plan a day-long fundraising extravaganza with the ultimate goal of eliminating cancer.
The six-hour event was held at the Clearfield Driving Park. Although 25 teams registered to participate in the 2021 relay, not all were able to take part because their places of employment have not yet eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Event Lead Jim Carter said, “I look at today as kind of like a kick-off. The 2021 relay fundraising doesn’t officially end until the beginning of October. The teams and the committee are going to be out in the community selling raffle tickets to help get us closer to our fundraising goals.”
He added, “(The committee and the teams) did what we were able to do. When the committee started planning for the 2021 event in October of last year we had no idea where we’d be at in June. We were happy that we were able to go with the scheduled date for relay because for a while it looked as though we wouldn’t be able to. We were still able to have a full-day.”
A Mel’s Car Show is being planned and some of the teams will be at the Clearfield Revitalization Corp’s Bloom and Berry Bash June 26, Carter said. Several teams will also be attending events in other communities.
Carter thanked the teams that participated Saturday along with the food trucks and those who turned out to support the event and its fundraising goal.
ACS Senior Development Manager Susan Babik echoed Carter, “This year’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County looked much different due to the challenges of COVID-19. Without knowing what state mandates and restrictions would be in place, the leadership team did its best to have an event that would offer the community the opportunity to come out and show its support. It was inspirational to see people supporting the relay. Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference in the fight against cancer,” she explained.
Saturday’s event centered around luminaria donated by area residents in support of those fighting cancer, in honor of those who battled the disease and survived and remembrance of those lost to cancer.
Babik said the community again generously backed to the luminaria ceremony through lantern sales and donations.
“Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s support of the Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County,” she noted.
Babik also thanked the event’s sponsors, the leadership committee and the teams from local businesses, churches, organizations and families for their generosity and support. “Because of their passion to end cancer the 2021 relay has raised more than $60,000 from pre-event fundraising and Saturday’s activities,” she said.
Fundraising will continue throughout the summer to hit the $75,000 goal. For those who were unable to attend Saturday’s relay, a Walmart Yard Sale will be held Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12 at the Madera fire hall. A basket bingo is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Tickets are currently available for purchase for a relay-wide raffle with 60 items on the ticket and gun raffle tickets that teams are working together to sell.
Donations to the 2021 relay can still be made by visiting relayforlife.org/centralclearfield or by calling 814-762-6204.