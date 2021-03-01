Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.