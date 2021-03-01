Area residents are invited to “Shop for a Cause” to benefit Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Meri Collins said Walmart Distribution Center, Woodland has donated 10-12 truckloads of items that will be sold Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 at the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Doors to the building will open Friday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the items are sold out. All items will be sold, as is, and all sales are final. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Shoppers must follow Center for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines. Collins said masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced.
“We will limit the amount of individuals in the building at one time,” Collins explained.
Collins said proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s work and its next building project.
“We just acquired a property on Merrill Street in Clearfield. Plans are to start the build in April or May, depending on weather. That also means our family selection process will soon be getting underway where we start interviewing and selecting a candidate to be the project’s new homeowner,” she said.
Volunteers are needed to help with the project, Collins noted.
“We are particularly looking for skilled laborers, but all volunteers are valuable. Those interested in getting more information or applying to be a volunteer at some capacity, should email Habitat for Humanity at hello@clearfieldhabitat.com or visit the website www.clearfieldhabitat.com and click on the link to volunteer.
According to previously published information, Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit business that relies on donations, grants, sponsorships, and volunteers to fulfill its mission.
There are many different ways to donate to Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity. Monetary donations can easily be accepted online at www.clearfieldhabitat.com. Mail-in donations can be sent to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County P.O. Box 463, DuBois PA 15801.
Donors can sponsor entire building projects, donate materials and/or equipment for a specific build, sponsor a portion of a build or project, or come up with their own way to give back. The organization is thankful to all its sponsors and donors and gladly promote the generosity of who is giving back to our organization, unless their desire is to remain anonymous. Habitat for Humanity is a 501c(3) corporation and all donations are tax deductible.