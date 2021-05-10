Children’s Aid Society’s Youth Mentoring program is gearing up for its largest fundraising event.
The 18th annual Shoot for the Magic sporting clay shoot competition is scheduled for Friday, June 11, at Warrior’s Mark Wingshooting Lodge, at 548 Hunt Club Dr., near Houtzdale/Ginter.
The day of friendly competition also includes games, giveaways, a live auction and raffles with all proceeds designated for Clearfield County’s youth mentoring program. Lunch, compliments of Sheetz and a prime rib dinner catered by Mountain Top Catering are also included in the registration fee according to Youth Mentoring Coordinator Dan Kennard.
Kennard said Clearfield County Youth Mentoring’s Program is able to continue and grow using funds generated by Shoot For the Magic. Families and mentors participating in the program receive professional agency support to ensure child safety and a high rate of satisfaction in their one-to-one match relationships, he said.
Kennard said the program allows Clearfield County youth to be matched with an adult who helps provide a positive impact on their lives and helps them build character and leadership skills. He said the program has been highly effective –so much so that there is a waiting list of children who hope to be included in program –creating the need for more mentors, especially males.
Youth who are part of the mentoring program are less likely to start using drugs and drinking alcohol.
The 2021 Shoot for the Magic competition has been renamed in memory of Dennis Merrey. Merrey, who passed away in the fall of 2020, was one of Clearfield County Youth Mentoring program’s biggest backers, Kennard said.
“He formed the idea of a shoot 18 years ago to benefit the program and approached the youth mentoring program about starting it,” he explained, adding, “Merrey was very involved with the Children’s Aid Society and he loved helping the community.”
He said it was committee member Christi Powell who pitched the idea to the committee to rename the event in Merrey’s honor.
Kennard said advertising for the event invites participants to honor Merrey’s passion for competition, comradery and community by participating in Shoot for the Magic.
Businesses and the community are invited to form standard teams of four to compete. The registration is $1,100 for a team of four and $300 for a single player registration. There are also opportunities for event sponsorship.
For those unable to take part in the event can purchase a ticket for a gun raffle to benefit Shoot for the Magic. The tickets are $10 each and available at Grice’s Gun Shop. Winners will be announced June 11 at 6 p.m.
For additional information about Shoot for the Magic or youth mentoring contact Kennard at 814-765-2686, extension No. 202 or email mentoring@childaid.org.
Shoot for the Magic committee members are Tom Grice, Lisa Soult, Powell, Ruth Lytle, Joyce Falger, Judith Zapsky, Donna Williams, Brad Holden and Gigi Gearhart.