PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough Shade Tree Commission requested assistance from Rush Township at a recent township meeting.
The commission has been looking at trees on Presqueisle Street, according to Carol Lucas. Although seemingly in Philipsburg Borough, the area is part of Rush Township, Lucas noted.
The commission replants trees and more. Their budget is somewhat limited, according to Lucas. The commission member approached the township in hopes of getting some help regarding the trees.
The trees in question are off a state roadway, inhibiting the township’s ability to get involved, noted Supervisor Dave Jackson.
An additional party was brought into the conversation. The tree cutters, Penn Line Service, have created problems, Lucas alleged.
“They’ve killed all the trees now, and we don’t have any money to take it down,” Lucas said.
A larger area, such as State College, may have an arborist who can negotiate during the tree cutting process, according to Lucas.
At the meeting, Rush Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow suggested reaching out to a township liaison.
“You have a municipal liaison with PennDOT for a reason,” Merrow said. “PennDOT has community relations people for things like this, so I would start there.”
The township agreed to utilize this tool and reach out to their liaison.