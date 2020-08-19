Seven-vehicle crash closes I-80 for five hours, injures 15

Interstate 80 was closed for about five hours Tuesday evening and traffic was detoured through Clearfield Borough with numerous fire police directing traffic at intersections after a seven-vehicle pileup shut down the thoroughfare.
According to Clearfield-based state police, numerous emergency responders were dispatched to I-80 eastbound at mile marker 116 between the Clearfield exits around 6:30 p.m in Lawrence Township.
The crash occurred as traffic was stopped due to a construction zone backlog, police said.
Four passenger vehicles and three commercial vehicles were involved. The first unit was traveling eastbound and was unable to stop for stopped traffic ahead and struck numerous vehicles.
Damage was severe to all passenger cars and one commercial vehicle.
A total of 15 persons were involved, with two airlifted to UPMC Altoona Trauma for severe injuries. Nine persons were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries.
Multiple emergency responders were on scene to assist state police.